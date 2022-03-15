HELENA, Mont. - Conservation advocates are suing Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Administration (DOA) for their alleged failure in giving them public documents after requesting them.
The Montana Environmental Information Center and Earthworks filed the lawsuit Tuesday in State District Court.
According to a release from both of the organizations, they requested several documents in November 2021 of discussions between Gov. Gianforte and Hecla Mining Corporation. Additionally, the organizations requested records of "the Gianforte Administration’s influence over the enforcement of the 'Bad Actor' case filed against Hecla and Baker in 2018, which was dismissed last summer."
“We have a fundamental, constitutional right to examine the records of state government in Montana, including any communications that the Governor’s office may have had with Hecla Mining,” Anne Hedges, director of Policy and Legislative Affairs with the Montana Environmental Information Center, said in the release. “As the old saying goes, sunlight is the best disinfectant for mold in government. The public should know whether the Governor dropped the Bad Actor matter at the request of an Idaho-based mining company and left Montana taxpayers and sovereign Tribes holding the bag.”
“Too many people are still living with the severe pollution left behind by these defunct mines. It’s important to know what communications occurred between the Governor’s Office and Hecla’s CEO before the Administration flip-flopped and dropped the Bad Actor enforcement case,” Bonnie Gestring, northwest program director at Earthworks, said in the release. “Thankfully, Montana’s constitution gives us the right to review these public documents in a timely manner.”
The lawsuit alleges it has been more than 100 days since the organizations submitted a request; however, neither the governor nor the DOA sent the documents.
"Notably, DOA has explicitly stated that it will not furnish the requested records. The Department’s response is in stark contrast to DOA’s actions over the past year, where it was able to immediately produce judicial emails in response to a subpoena. That subpoena sought 'all emails and attachments' and 'any and all recoverable deleted emails.' DOA subsequently produced more than 5,000 emails in less than 24 hours," the release said.
