Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...ISOLATED AREAS OF DAMAGING WINDS ARE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING, PARTICULARLY ACROSS SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BITTERROOT VALLEY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&