YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK, Wyo. - A contractor in Yellowstone was sentenced Thursday after committing an assault with the intent to commit a kidnapping.

According to a release from Yellowstone National Park, Gregory Michael Samuel Toth was working as a construction contractor in Yellowstone and was temporarily residing in a contractor trailer at the Fishing Bridge RV Park where the assault took place.

National Park Service special agents and Yellowstone Law Enforcement officers investigated the crime.

Toth was arrested on October 6, 2021, and was sentenced on April 21 for assault with intent to commit a felony to 44 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release, to be served concurrently to a state sentence, and ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $100 assessment.

“Assault is a serious crime regardless of the location but when it occurs in a national park, it becomes a federal felony,” said United States Attorney Bob Murray. “This individual is now serving close to four years in federal prison due to an unnecessary assault on an innocent individual. This type of conviction would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of our prosecuting attorney and the investigative work of the National Park Service.”