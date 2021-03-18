GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Multiple crews responded to a blaze on 32nd Avenue NE around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after a controlled burn got out of hand.
Resident David Byrn said he started a controlled fire inside of a barrel, which got out of control and began to spread. The fire is reported to have spread to a nearby abandoned junk yard, where it began to consume a structure.
Byrn said he attempted to put the fire out himself, but was unsuccessful.
No injuries have been reported.
Responding crews include Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Malmstrom Emergency Service, Gore Hill Fire Rescue and Sand Coulee Fire Department.
We have a reporter on scene and are working to bring you more updates.