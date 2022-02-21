Crash blocking HWY 2 WB lanes near Columbia Falls

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a pair of twin girls,
Pejuta and Tashunka Foster, has been cancelled. The girls have
been found and are safe.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills 15 to 25 below zero expected. Also,
watch for blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this
morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling
outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
