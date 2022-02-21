Crash blocking HWY 2 WB lanes near Columbia Falls
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 2 near Columbia Falls Monday.

The crash site, located at mile-marker 133.5, has fewer lanes and no westbound passing lanes at this time.

The Montana Department of Transportation is suggesting drivers seek a different route.

