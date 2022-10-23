Homestake Pass

Homestake Pass: I-90 @ MM 233

Image Updated Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9:10 AM

HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 37 crashes.

Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows.

As of 12:00 pm, the following closures are in place, according to the MDT:

I-15 - Mile Marker 393 to 395
SUNBURST TO THE CANADIAN LINE
BOTH NB LANES BLOCKED
Road Blocked
MT-49 - Mile Marker 4 to 11.7
LOOKING GLASS - JCT WITH US-2 TO JCT US-89
Looking Glass Road closed due to forecasted weather event
Road Closed
TUSLER RD
Yellowstone Bridge Rehab. Bridge deck removed. Roadway Closed to All Traffic.
Road Closed

Incidents and events are being reported in the following areas as of 12:00 pm:

I-15 - Mile Marker 171
Left Lane is now open.
Reduced Lanes, Blockage starting on October 23, 2022 07:19 AM
I-15 - Mile Marker 393 to 395
SUNBURST TO THE CANADIAN LINE
BOTH NB LANES BLOCKED
Reduced Lanes, Road Blocked, Full Blockage starting on October 23, 2022 08:31 AM
I-90 - Mile Marker 316
THE BEAR CANYON INT THRU ROCKY CANYON TO 9 MILES EAST OF BOZEMAN
Blockage starting on October 23, 2022 08:33 AM
US-212 - Mile Marker 45 to 56.44
BEARTOOTH HIGHWAY - WYOMING STATE LINE TO VISTA POINT to BEARTOOTH HIGHWAY - VISTA POINT TO LOWER GATE
Seasonal Closure starting on October 14, 2022 07:30 AM
MT-49 - Mile Marker 4 to 11.7
LOOKING GLASS - JCT WITH US-2 TO JCT US-89
Looking Glass Road closed due to forecasted weather event
Enforced Closure, Road Closed starting on October 21, 2022 02:11 PM
MT-141 - Mile Marker 0 to 32.76
NEVADA LAKE TO THE JCT WITH S-271 to JCT 271 TO JCT WITH MT-200
CULVERT FAILURE -- ROAD CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC FROM JCT US-12 AVON NORTH TO JCT MT-200.
Enforced Closure starting on October 21, 2022 02:00 PM

You can keep an eye on road conditions on the MDT’s 5-1-1 map here, or check for alerts and closures here.

Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map

Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map as of 12:05 pm

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Tags

    News For You