HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 37 crashes.

Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows.

As of 12:00 pm, the following closures are in place, according to the MDT:

I-15 - Mile Marker 393 to 395 SUNBURST TO THE CANADIAN LINE BOTH NB LANES BLOCKED Road Blocked

MT-49 - Mile Marker 4 to 11.7 LOOKING GLASS - JCT WITH US-2 TO JCT US-89 Looking Glass Road closed due to forecasted weather event Road Closed

TUSLER RD Yellowstone Bridge Rehab. Bridge deck removed. Roadway Closed to All Traffic. Road Closed

Incidents and events are being reported in the following areas as of 12:00 pm:

I-15 - Mile Marker 171 Left Lane is now open. Reduced Lanes, Blockage starting on October 23, 2022 07:19 AM

I-15 - Mile Marker 393 to 395 SUNBURST TO THE CANADIAN LINE BOTH NB LANES BLOCKED Reduced Lanes, Road Blocked, Full Blockage starting on October 23, 2022 08:31 AM

I-90 - Mile Marker 316 THE BEAR CANYON INT THRU ROCKY CANYON TO 9 MILES EAST OF BOZEMAN Blockage starting on October 23, 2022 08:33 AM

US-212 - Mile Marker 45 to 56.44 BEARTOOTH HIGHWAY - WYOMING STATE LINE TO VISTA POINT to BEARTOOTH HIGHWAY - VISTA POINT TO LOWER GATE Seasonal Closure starting on October 14, 2022 07:30 AM

MT-49 - Mile Marker 4 to 11.7 LOOKING GLASS - JCT WITH US-2 TO JCT US-89 Looking Glass Road closed due to forecasted weather event Enforced Closure, Road Closed starting on October 21, 2022 02:11 PM

MT-141 - Mile Marker 0 to 32.76 NEVADA LAKE TO THE JCT WITH S-271 to JCT 271 TO JCT WITH MT-200 CULVERT FAILURE -- ROAD CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC FROM JCT US-12 AVON NORTH TO JCT MT-200. Enforced Closure starting on October 21, 2022 02:00 PM

You can keep an eye on road conditions on the MDT’s 5-1-1 map here, or check for alerts and closures here.