The following is a press release from the National Park Service:

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [July 25, 2022] – A search and rescue underway in Glacier National Park for two local men reported overdue from a climb on Dusty Star Mountain ended this morning when Minuteman Aviation located the bodies of the two deceased climbers.

The climbers were a 67-year-old male from Columbia Falls, MT, and 67-year-old male from Kalispell, MT. The names of the climbers are being withheld until family members can be notified.

The men were climbing Dusty Star Mountain and initiated the trip on July 21 with the plan to hike out July 22. They were reported missing on July 24 and park rangers located their vehicle at the trailhead on the same day.

An air search began on July 24 in the Dusty Star Mountain area on the east side route of approach where vegetation is extremely dense with potentially dangerous terrain. Two Bear Air flew on July 24 in daylight and darkness. Minuteman Aviation took over this morning and located the bodies of the climbers. A plan is underway for recovery of the bodies and the climbers’ belongings.

Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the families and ask that the public respect the families’ privacy.