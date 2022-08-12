The following is a Facebook post from Ruby Valley Search and Rescue:

TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range.

Several members of RVSAR responded to the call and joined the mission at the Bear Creek trailhead.

Besides both units of Madison County Search and Rescue, there were also some USFS employees involved who were quite familiar with the area.

Horseback SAR members from the Madison valley were first to reach the individual, who was then able to safely mount a horse with assistance. He then rode back out with the rescue teams to the trailhead and further medical care.

We have since learned that the injured hiker is an avid mountain climber who has climbed most of the world's highest peaks, and he has been regularly climbing the Sphinx in preparation for a climb of another massive peak overseas.

This information illustrates that no matter what level of outdoorsman you are, accidents can happen. If you are going to adventure in the mountains, it is very important that you have let someone know exactly where you are going and when to expect you back. You also need to have some way to communicate and call for help if needed.

RVSAR members who participated in the mission:

- Dave Welch

- Rahn Abbott

- Billy Salada

- Cassie Ubaldo

- John Trischman

- Tom Roberts

- Ken Yecny

- Rocko Reynolds

Simultaneous to this mission, RVSAR was called out on another mission on the Ruby Valley side.

...

On the evening of Sunday, August 7th, 2022, a bachelorette party had entered the Beaverhead River on innertubes for an evening float. They had planned to float to the Hells Canyon Fishing Access.

Eventually, the light had faded and as it got dark they realized that they had underestimated how long that float would take.

Since the temperature was dropping fast and they couldn't safely continue to float in the dark, they called 911.

Most of the available members of RVSAR were in the Madison Valley on the aforementioned mission and some of them had mobilized to come back to the Ruby side and assist with the stranded bachelorette party.

However, one of our RVSAR members, who was in the Ruby Valley when the call came in, was able to locate and rescue the ladies on his own.