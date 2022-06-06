Road Reopenings in Custer Gallatin National Forest
CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST- Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF) announced some road reopenings for the summer season. 

According to a Facebook post from CGNF, the West Fork Road (#2071) in the Beartooth Ranger District is fully reopened. Glacier Lake Road (#2421) is reopened to the previous closure near Lost Picket Creek.

Chief Joseph Highway is open for access to the Northeast Entrance station of Yellowstone National Park. The Beartooth highway will remain closed until further notice. 

