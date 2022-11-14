Custer Gallatin Nat'l Forest 2022 Christmas tree permits now available

BOZEMAN, Mont. - 2022 Christmas and holiday tree permits are now available throughout the Custer Gallatin National Forest via local ranger districts or online.
A release from the National Forest Service said tree permits cost $5 per tree with a minor processing fee if purchased online and a limit of three trees per customer.
Fourth graders may receive a free permit through Every Kid Outdoors or ranger district offices.
“Gathering a holiday tree with friends or family is a long-cherished tradition for many,” Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin National Forest supervisor, said the release. “It is also a great connection to creating a story and lasting memory or staring a new tradition on your local forest.”
NFS said people may use the permits throughout the forest, except at cabins, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, wilderness or riparian areas, natural landmarks, active timber sales and areas where trees have been planted for reforestation purposes.
NFS said people should do the following prior to getting a tree in the forest:
- "grab a hard copy map or download a local forest map onto your phone/mobile device,
- know where you are going and consult the Custer Gallatin National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps to know which roads are open seasonally.
- review best practices for cutting your tree, including cutting a low stump as close to the ground as possible, selecting a tree less than 12 feet in length and avoiding “topping” trees. See restrictions and helpful cutting tips online by scanning the QR code
- check your local weather and be properly prepared as winter-like weather conditions can change rapidly, as can driving conditions."
