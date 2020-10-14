MONTANA - U.S. Senator Steve Daines joined the United States Department of Agriculture, under Secretary Greg Ibach, on Wednesday at a ranch outside of Belgrade to announce new testing guidelines for brucellosis.
According to the senator's office, this will help expand research and improve efforts to eradicate the disease and reduce its impacts on Montana ranchers and Montana agriculture.
Daines was joined by Montana agriculture leaders, including the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, U.S. Cattlemen's Association and other stakeholders.
Before this policy change, researchers could only study animals infected with brucellosis in a contained, indoor facility, limiting researchers' ability to study livestock and wildlife.
During the announcement, Daines was awarded the "Friend of Farm Bureau" award by the Montana Farm Bureau Federation for his support work on behalf of Montana agriculture in the U.S. senate.