Daines holds meeting on Barrett confirmation

U.S. Senator Steve Daines led a meeting with Montana Attorney General Tim Fox and other local leaders Thursday, discussing the importance of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Daines spoke about his own meeting with Judge Barrett on October 1st, and how they discussed the importance several issues, including the Second Amendment and Montana jobs.
Local leaders, including female business owners, stressed the importance of Judge Barrett's commitment to the Constitution. They also talked about Judge Barrett's role as a wife and mother, as well as a judge.