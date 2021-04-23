WASHINGTON - Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale and all of Wyoming and Idaho's delegations have pushed Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a letter Friday to remove the grizzly bear from the endangered species list.
According to a release from Sen Daines' office, the congressmen are pushing Halaand to follow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife's study that shows the revival of grizzly bear populations in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems; therefore, urging the grizzly bear should now be delisted.
The letter read, in part, “The successful recovery of the NCDE and GYE grizzly bear epitomizes what the authors of the Endangered Species Act first envisioned. We are hopeful that future management of the bear will follow the science, honor the commitment and resources invested by Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho over the past five decades, and not be subject to political whims. Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho stand ready to take the lead in protecting the grizzly bear for generations to come and we stand ready to partner however appropriate to ensure a smooth transition.”
The following is the entire letter: