...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality is in Effect...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau,
Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley,
Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark,
Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell,
Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow,
Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Wheatland, and Yellowstone
counties in effect until 10AM MDT 9/13/2022 This alert will be
updated again at 10AM MDT 9/13/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Hazardous
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Flathead
Valley, Cut Bank, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, Dillon, Thompson
Falls, Frenchtown, Bozeman, Helena are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Malta, Libby, Lewistown are
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings - Lockwood, West
Yellowstone Lake are Moderate
When air quality is Hazardous... State and local health officials
recommend that everyone should avoid any outdoor exertion; people
with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should
remain indoors.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
