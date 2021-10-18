Darby School District moving to remote learning due to staff shortage

DARBY, Mont. - The Darby School District announced they are switching to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19 due to staff shortages.
DSD wrote in a letter to parents the switch to remote learning includes all students grades TK-12th Tuesday through Wednesday.
TK-2nd grade students will bring home physical copies to work on for the next two days, and 3rd-12th grade students will use their Chromebooks for online learning.
DSD said all athletic events and practices will resume as planned.
The cafeteria will provide breakfast and lunch available to pick up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone in need of hotspot internet services is asked to reach out to DSD as soon as possible. Cell phone service is required in order for hotspot services to work.
DSD said they anticipate they will return to in-person learning Monday, Oct. 25 if the health of staff members has improved; however, DSD will update parents by the end of the week if they need to continue remote learning.