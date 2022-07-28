HELENA, Mont. - Workers impacted by flooding in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties have until August 4 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Claims for Disaster Unemployment Assistance cam be made to the department over the phone at (406) 444-3454.

Agents will be available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and claims will be accepted through Thursday, August 4.

According to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, most individuals who lost work due to the flooding, if they are regular W-2 employees, may be eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance benefits.

If you are looking to file a regular UI claim should visit MontanaWorks.gov and create or log into their account. Individuals can also call the Department’s Claims Processing Center at (406) 444-2545 for assistance.

DUA benefits are available to individuals who do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits but who, following the June flooding:

Live or work in Carbon, Park, or Stillwater Counties,

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment,

Could/Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster,

Were/Are unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they must travel through the affected area and are prevented from doing so by the disaster,

Establish that the work or self-employment they could/can no longer perform was their primary source of income,

Could not/Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster, or

Who became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household due to the disaster.

Montanans who meet the above criteria are encouraged to file a claim via phone at (406) 444-3454.