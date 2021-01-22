WASHINGTON D.C. - Thousands of National Guardsmen were allowed back into the U.S. Capitol Thursday night hours after the U.S. Capitol Police ordered them to leave the facilities, sending them outdoors or to nearby parking garages, POLITICO reported.
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) is responding to this on Twitter.
"This is unacceptable. I'm demanding this be fixed NOW," Daines Tweeted. "I've spoken with [Montana National Guard] soldiers on the ground tonight & will continue to stay in touch. These are American heroes. They should be treated like it."