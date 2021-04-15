WASHINGTON D.C. - Right now, lawmakers in Washington D.C. are looking to expand the Supreme Court. As it stands, the highest court has nine justices.
If a new piece of legislation moves forward, there could be up to 13 justices on the bench, meaning four new seats would be added. The legislation is being lead by congressional democrats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
President Joe Biden announced the formation of a commission last week to study the court's structure, including the number of justices and their length of service.
The size of the court has fluctuated since it was established in 1789, but has remained at nine seats since 1869. However, the number of justices isn't specified in the Constitution. Republicans have said in past legislation that they want to preserve the current number of sitting justices.
Multiple lawmakers plan to formally announce the bill on Thursday during a press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court building.