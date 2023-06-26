Dawson County, Mont. - Several people in Dawson County tracked a balloon flying across Eastern Montana at 57,000 feet Sunday night.
Due to the size of the balloon and the “low probability” that the balloon is conducting any surveillance, the DoD will not be investigating. Congressman Matt Rosendale (MT-02) contacted the Department of Defense and was informed of this response.
According to a release sent from his website, Rep. Rosendale issued the following statement Monday.
“If the spy balloon in February taught us anything, it’s that Montanans are vigilant and want to know what is flying over our state and will expose the Biden Administration for not protecting us,” said Rep. Rosendale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.