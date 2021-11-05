HELENA, Mont. – The Departments of Homeland Security and State confirmed an Afghan evacuee charged with rape in Missoula cleared a “rigorous” screening and vetting process before he was relocated to Montana.
A letter sent from those departments to U.S. Senator Jon Tester outlines the vetting process for evacuees from Afghanistan, including the specific process for 19-year-old Zabihullah Mohmand.
Mohmand was arrested in Missoula on October 17 for sexual intercourse without consent. The victim told police Mohmand told her he was visiting from Afghanistan.
According to the letter shared by Sen. Tester’s office, “This evacuee completed the rigorous and multi-layered screening and vetting process…at an international transit point and again at a U.S. port of entry. Prior to being granted entry into the United States, no derogatory information, including a criminal record, was identified.”
The letter goes on to say that if Mohmand is convicted or pleads guilty to the sexual intercourse without consent charge, “he will be placed in removal proceedings.”
During a court appearance in Missoula on Thursday, Mohmand pleaded not guilty to a the felony charge. His next court appearance is set for December. He remains in custody at the Missoula County Detention Center.
The following in the letter to Sen. Tester from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of State: