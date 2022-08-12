HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday.

New advisories include:

  • Rainbow Point at Hebgen Lake
  • Canyon ferry, the silos
  • Hauser Lake at Black Sandy Campground
  • Hauser Lake near Castles Road
  • Hauser Lake at Devil's Elbow Campground
  • Lake Helena

HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.

Before heading out, you can use an interactive map to see listed HABs. If you come across one that is not listed, you can report it online here.

