HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday.

New advisories include:

Rainbow Point at Hebgen Lake

Canyon ferry, the silos

Hauser Lake at Black Sandy Campground

Hauser Lake near Castles Road

Hauser Lake at Devil's Elbow Campground

Lake Helena

HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.

Before heading out, you can use an interactive map to see listed HABs. If you come across one that is not listed, you can report it online here.