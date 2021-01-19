DODSON, Mont. - Dodson Public Schools closed temporarily due to four known communicated positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday.
Superintendent Gary Weitz said the school is closed indefinitely and all athletic practices and games are cancelled through the remainder of this week, ending Jan. 24.
"Thank you to all staff and families as well as our transportation team for moving people out of the building in an orderly and timely fashion throughout the remainder of the day," Weitz said.
Weitz said the staff will meet Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss the situation and will release information regarding their reopening and direction in the near future.
"It is our goal to reopen as swiftly and as safely as possible following our COVID-19 2020-2021 building plan and communication," Weitz said.
For direct communication, you are encouraged to visit the Dodson Coyotes Facebook page here, especially over the next 24 hours.
Parents will be notified by phone from their student's teachers on the school's direction regarding health questions, academics and athletics.
"Thank you parents and Coyote families for your patience continued cooperation during these challenging times," Weitz said.