HELENA, Mont. - A Montana State Prison worker is facing a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to helping inmates bring drugs to each other, the Montana Department of Justice announced Friday.

The DOJ alleges in a release Charles Blattler helped inmates bring drugs, including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine, to each other in the prison in 2019 and 2020.

Three inmates were sentenced for their alleged participation, including Brett Russell McKeehan, Charles Dustin Rickett, and Zachary Tucker Martin.

"Our work to keep Montanans safe extends into the prisons and other correctional facilities. I'm grateful to the Department of Corrections for their assistance and cooperation in investigating and holding these criminals accountable for bringing drugs into the State Prison," Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the DOJ's release.

“The Montana Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for these types of activities in its facilities. We are thankful for the thorough investigation conducted by the DOC’s Investigations Bureau and aggressive prosecution by the Montana Department of Justice,” Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin said in the DOJ's release.

The DOJ said Blattler pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit transferring illegal units.

Russell, who the DOJ said pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs, is facing 20 concurrent years.

Rickett, who the DOJ said pleaded guilty to to conspiracy to commit distribution of dangerous drugs, is facing 25 concurrent years.

The DOJ said Martin "received 3 years consecutive to his underlying sentence for conspiracy to commit transferring illegal articles."