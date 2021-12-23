HELENA, Mont. - Downtown Helena is full of businesses for all your last-minute gift-giving needs, but what you may not see, is the businesses struggling with labor shortages.
Nearly every business must navigate labor shortages these days. Between COVID-19 and an unstable economy, the working landscape is ever-changing, and if businesses can't find the extra help during the holidays, it means one of two things. Either they limit their hours or work overtime. And I asked local business owner Amanda Glass just how difficult this has been for her.
"I do have some seasonal employees, college kids who come during the break, but you know the break doesn't start until almost the end of December, so, trying to find actual help during the holidays has been a little bit harder this year," said Glass.
Glass and her limited staff have been working overtime as necessary to be able to stay open for their normal hours the last few weeks, but those in retail aren't the only ones struggling with the labor shortage. Nord Johnson, a local coffee shop owner shared his struggles of late.
"We've had a sign on our door for a year looking for extra folks. I used to have a pile about an inch thick of resumes that I could always go to and draw from, and now I have none," said Johnson, owner of Fire Tower Coffee House.
I also asked Johnson what changes he had to make to be able to operate while being understaffed.
"We used to be open 6 to 6 pre-COVID, and our new hours right now are Monday through Saturday 8 to 2. So, we basically made it a one-shift instead of a two-shift day so we can cover at least one shift with the employees that we had,” said Johnson.
Many business owners in downtown echoed the same thing and ask for continued patience from customers as they continue to navigate the busiest time of the year.