HELENA, Mont. - COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in Montana in 2020, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Monday.
DPHHS said in a release this trend is likely to continue in 2021.
The death record data for 2021 is considered provisional data that will be approved in 2022, and there is potential for fluctuations in leading causes of death as death certificates are authorized.
“As more data becomes available, DPHHS continues to produce reports such as this to demonstrate the impact of COVID-19 in Montana,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said in the release. “While Montanans may not be surprised by the reports’ findings, it serves as a reminder about the importance of getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. DPHHS strongly recommends that all eligible Montanans get vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have any questions or concerns, please talk to your healthcare provider or a pharmacist.”
According to DPHHS, the report looked at COVID-19 deaths that happened from Jan. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020, and 2,100 Montanans died due to COVID-19 during this time.
There were 1,258 COVID-19 deaths in 2020 and 842 COVID-19 deaths that happened within the first nine months of 2021, according to provisional death certificate data. DPHHS said Montana had the most COVID-19 deaths during October through December 2020.
But DPHHS said September 2021 numbers crept up on previous monthly peaks, according to provisional data, and COVID-19 deaths are still up with 258 deaths recorded in October 2021.
DPHHS said the top leading causes of death per year in Montana five years before the coronavirus pandemic from 2015 to 2019 were:
- Heart disease, with an average of 2,206 deaths
- Cancer, with an average of 2,088 deaths
- Chronic lower respiratory disease, with an average of 720 deaths
- Cerebrovascular disease, with and average of 433 deaths
- Non‐motor vehicle accidents, with an average of 425
The top two causes of death in Montana are still heart disease and cancer.
DPHHS said Montana's overall age-adjusted COVID-19 related death rate was less than the nation's, and the COVID-19 death rate escalated with older age and was more common among males than females.
The report showed COVID-19 death rates were four times higher among the Native American/Alaska Native population in Montana than the white population in Montana.
Additionally, more younger ages within the Native American population died due to COVID-19 than the white population. The average amount of deaths among Native Americans in Montana was 68-years-old, compared to 80-years-old among the white population, according to the report.
Sixty-nine percent of COVID-19 deaths were people who had a minimum of one underlying health condition, and the top reported underlying conditions were:
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Diabetes
- Respiratory diseases
“I can’t stress enough that these COVID-19 related deaths are almost entirely preventable,” DPHHS acting State Medical Officer Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek said in the release. “Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 infection and at preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes, such as hospitalization and death. We continue to urge eligible Montanans who have not gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated, and for those who are eligible, to get the booster shot to ensure they have adequate protection against the virus.”