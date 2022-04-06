DPHHS launches new office of faith and community organization

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced the launch of its new office to help faith and community organizations across the state better engage.

The new Office of Faith and Community Services is still in the planning phase, state health officials say their long-term goal is to strengthen partnerships between faith-based organizations and community organizations.

The executive director of the Montana Catholic Conference and long-time Montanan Matt Brower, shares his excitement for this launch. He's already been working with state officials to best shape this new office and address concerns from communities across Montana so you can find them all in one place.

"Just the opportunity to be doing this important work together, a lot of people when they are in need, not everybody but a number of people their first stop is their church and this is going to allow us to tap into what's available through government services,” Brower.

Some issues office coordinator Tracy Moseman is already looking to address include access to mental health programs by shining a light on existing local organizations and distributing those resources out to faith-based groups, especially in our rural areas.

"Knowing that there is an opportunity for us to link with faith leaders and community organizations across the state to make sure they have the tools and resources they need to be able to affect serve in that rural across the state,” said Moseman.

Office coordinators will be making outreach stops next month across Montana to hear from us what we want to see as part of the new department that will include holistic healing approaches in your wellness. You can submit feedback online or over the phone, more information can be found by clicking here.