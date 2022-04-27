Press release from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services:

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Adam Meier announced today the agency is conducting a Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults to help learn the priorities of Montanans related to services provided by the state.

DPHHS, in partnership with the 10 Area Agencies on Aging, is conducting the survey of older adults to learn how best to accommodate their needs.

“I encourage all Montanans 55 and older to participate in the survey,” Meier said. “We’d really like to hear from as many people as possible so that we can better serve all Montanans.”

With this survey, DPHHS aims to learn directly from Montana residents how best to accommodate the needs of older adults across the state. The survey results will be compared against results of similar surveys conducted in other states.

Meier said this is the first time DPHHS has conducted a survey of this type. The survey will include questions about quality of life, important community characteristics, services provided and priorities for the future.

A random sample of participants was selected from each county throughout the state to take the survey. Meier said for those who received a survey invitation in the mail, it is important they complete that version and access the survey using the URL provided in the mailed materials rather than responding to the Open Participation survey.

For those not selected, the survey is now open to all Montanans 55 and older here https://polco.us/2022montana [polco.us]. The survey is open until June 8, 2022.

Meier stressed the information learned in the survey is important in order to understand what is needed to help older adults continue living independently in their home and community for as long as possible.

All adults aged 55+ can participate in the online or paper survey by request. The survey takes 15-30 minutes to complete. A paper copy can be requested by reaching out to one of the 10 Area Agencies on Aging or by emailing Kerrie Reidelbach at kreidelbach@mt.gov.

Survey results are expected to be available on the DPHHS website in August and will be presented at the annual Governor’s Conference on Aging in early October.

All Montanans 60 years of age and older are eligible to receive services funded by the Older Americans Act through DPHHS State Unit on Aging in partnership with the Area Agencies on Aging. For those interested in these services, please call the local Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-551-3191 or the Aging Services Office at (406) 444-4077.