MONTANA - Montana state health officials are reporting a concerning spike in fentanyl-related deaths in Montana that happened in 2020 and say there is no sign of a decrease in 2021.
A release from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) said the Montana Department of Justice’s State Crime Lab reported 41 deaths associated with fentanyl in 2020 and so far, there have been 22 fentanyl-associated deaths in 2022.
“This latest trend is extremely concerning and adds to the already existing deadly and costly impact illegal drugs have in Montana communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in the release.
Fentanyl is a synthetic, short-acting opioid analgesic made to treat cancer patients. It is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. DPHHS said the drug is abused and illegally made due to it's strong opioid traits.
According to DPHHS, Attorney General Austin Knudsen said the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) is still investigating with local law enforcement and other states on the issue. DPHHS said DOJ officials think fentanyl is sold as a heroine-substitute intended to inject, or in the form of counterfeit pills. The counterfeit pills made to look like legal opioid prescribed pills but contain fentanyl have been found in the state, the DOJ reported.
“This is an ongoing investigation, but we know that counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are manufactured overseas and smuggled across the border before coming to Montana. The federal government must secure the border and stop the flow of drugs into our country,” Attorney General Knudsen said in the release. “Even a small amount of fentanyl is enough to be fatal. No one should take pills that were not prescribed to them and parents need to talk to their kids about the dangers of ingesting unknown substances.”
Further DPHHS Director Adam Meier said in the release, “Do not take pills that you can’t prove came from a pharmacy and only take pills prescribed to you. Remember that street drugs may look like prescription pills, but may be counterfeit. Do not rely on markings, size, or lettering.”
“This is critically important,” Bryan Lockerby of the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation said in the release. “It’s crucial that Montanans – especially youth - understand how dangerous these pills can be, especially when you take into account the pills have likely been tampered with and can contain highly potent fentanyl.”
Together, the DOJ and DPHHS recently pushed out a DPHHS Health Alert Network message, cooperated information-sharing effort involving DPHHS and DOJ, to medical providers. Additionally, DPHHS said Lockerby said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the DOJ-Division of Criminal Investigation, and local law enforcement have been teaming up on the criminal investigation.
DPHHS reports said there have been 11 total fentanyl-associated deaths in Missoula, Bozeman, Cascade, Yellowstone, Butte-Silver Bow and Flathead counties in April.
In addition to the spike in fentanyl-associated deaths in Montana, DPHHS is also reporting a spike in general opioid overdose reports to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) throughout the state.
Montana experienced an average of 45 opioid overdose reports per month in 2020, according to DPHHS, and so far in 2021, there have been 54 opioid calls per month. Sixty-eight reports happened in March, the largest amount of reports in one month in the past three years.
In contrast, Montana had 18 reports per month average in 2018, and 24 per month on average in 2019.
“Clearly, overall opioid-related calls to EMS statewide are trending upward, and this continues in 2021,” Meier said in the release. “To have 68 opioid overdose calls one month this year is significant.”
“In Missoula County, we are seeing a tremendous increase in the application of naloxone and in some instances the use of higher doses used by law enforcement prior to EMS arriving to the scene is occurring,” Don Whalen of Missoula Emergency Services said in the release.
DPHHS said Naloxone is an emergency medication given to people showing signs of an overdose. Signs of an overdose include loss of consciousness, extreme drowsiness, irregular or absent breathing, vomiting, snoring or gurgling noises, has pale/cold or clammy skin and slow or no heartbeat. DPHHS said overdoses involving counterfeit pills containing fentanyl may need more naloxone.
The 2017 Legislature approved House Bill 333, that allowed the state to provide a standing order to prescribe naloxone statewide. HB 333 grants Montanans access to naloxone at no charge from select community organizations and pharmacies. Further, the bill paved zero-cost naloxone access for first-responders, public health professionals and others if they take part in DPHHS-sponsored Master Trainer course and can train others to administer the drug.
“If someone is experiencing the signs of an overdose but you are unsure if it is due to an opioid, it is recommended to administer naloxone,” Meier said in the release. “By saving lives, we are providing individuals with the opportunity to get the treatment they need.”