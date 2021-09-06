MARION, Mont. - One person was killed and two were injured in a head on collision Monday on US Highway 2.
While passing a vehicle in a no passing zone, a Chrysler convertible struck an oncoming Dodge pickup that was pulling a camper trailer head on, the Montana Highway Patrol reports.
The pickup and trailer rolled down an embankment and the convertible went off the right side of the roadway.
The 32-year-old man who was driving the convertible was pronounced dead on the scene.
Two passengers of the pickup, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were transported to Logan Health for minor injuries. The third passenger of the pickup, a 4-year-old girl, was reportedly uninjured.
Drugs and speed are suspected factors in the crash. The driver of the convertible was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.