FERGUS COUNTY, Mont. - On Saturday, June 25, just after 3:40 p.m., a multivehicle accident near Lewiston on US-87 left one dead and one injured.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old Billings man was driving westbound in a Buick Lesabre on US-87 when he drifted into the opposite lane and into oncoming traffic.

Travelling eastbound was a Ford Expedition driven by a 34-year-old woman from Lewiston, as well as a Ram 3500 driven by a 69-year-old man from Grass Range when the Buick drifted into the lane.

The driver of the Ford attempted to evade the vehicle by swerving into the westbound lane. The Buick struck the side of her vehicle and continued driving in the wrong lane, striking the Ram 3500 head on, injuring the driver.

The eastbound drivers were both wearing their seatbelts, while the driver of the Buick was not. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the report, speed and drugs are suspected factors in the crash, though no details about either have been released at this time.