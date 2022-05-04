YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Yellowstone National Park is anticipating opening the road from East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass), and Canyon Village to Lake Village to public motor vehicles on Friday.

Weather-permitting, the East Entrance Road will open at 6:00 am Friday, May 6.

The following roads will open on May 13, depending on weather conditions:

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

Tower Junction to Tower Fall

The park is warning that weather conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and that roads can temporarily close due to poor road conditions.

You can find current road conditions on the park website here or by calling (307) 344-2117.

Road alerts in Yellowstone are offered to your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

Delays east of the park’s East Entrance can be up to 20-minutes due to road construction.