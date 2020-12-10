LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Native American groups are urging ABC Studios execuives to end their silence and to engage with them in direct dialogue.
The Native American groups are warning the executives to not make token gestures to try brush off how they say "Big Sky" miscasts the threat of violence against women in the region where the show is fictionally set.
The latest invitation to discuss the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls crisis in Indian Country and remedy failures and shortcomings in the ABC series comes as eight more Indigenous organizations, representing hundreds of thousands of Native Americans, joined the growing coalition of educational and advocacy groups and individuals. The Native American groups suggested a safe, socially distanced meeting could be held in Montana, since the series is filmed in Canada.
These new organizations are: The Association on American Indian Affairs Inter Tribal Council of Arizona; Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Nations; National Indian Education Association; National Indigenous Women's Resource Center; Tribal Education Departments National Assembly; United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereignty Protection Fund and United Tribes of Michigan.
They all wrote to ABC executives, including David Kelley, calling for a dialogue toward a resolution.
The groups, in the latest letter to ABC, wrote: "We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring truth and justice for our missing and murdered grandmothers, mothers, daughters, sisters, nieces, and friends while fighting to bring them home. However, ABC’s erasure of our experiences undermines these efforts by rendering the crisis invisible to the broader American public and exacerbating the obscurity felt by our people, who remain unseen or overlooked on our own ancestral homelands."