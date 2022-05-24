El Cazador closes downtown Missoula restaurant

MISSOULA, MT- El Cazador posted signs on its door that they will close their downtown Missoula location.

Doors will close on Friday.

It’s been open since 1996, the photo says they think their customers for their years of support.

The family that owns that says via the poster their South Avenue location will stay open.

No price tag has been put on the building or location but it is listed. Multiple other vendors have space in that same building.

It appears that the location could be available for rent versus purchase. Listings show it as available for close to $32 a square foot.

Real estate on Higgins recently sold for close to $2 million.

The restaurant itself is family-owned and operated, 97% of businesses in Montana are small, per the Office of the Small Business Administration small business establishments make up less than half of Montana’s overall employment.

The rural nature of Montana is one explanation for the high share of small businesses.