ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is burning 20,616 acres Thursday, and is 6% contained.

The fire containment decreased from 16% Wednesday to 6% Thursday due to fire growth on the north end. Previously, the fire was sized at roughly 18,500 acres Wednesday.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said the decrease in containment is due to winds, low humidity and continuous fuels pushed the fire towards the southwest shore of Lake Mary Ronan and going towards Camp Tuffit Road.

The fire has destroyed eight structures as of Thursday.

Fire officials told Montana Right Now the fire has not reached the lake.

According to Inciweb, crews are going to use aircraft resources to build a line to decrease the fire perimeter size, and resume protection in Lake Mary Ronan.

Crews are anticipating "active fire behavior with aggresive fire spread expected in exposed areas of timber fuels on moderate and steep slopes. Group tree torching and upslope crown runs are expected with short range spotting [sic]," according to Inciweb.

At this time, Stage 1 fire restrictions are in going place on the Flathead Indian Reservation Friday.

Weather is forecasted to continue to be hot and dry with wind gusts and low humidity recovery. Precipitation is not forecasted in the near future.

The Elmo Fire started Friday, July 29 at 200 acres along MT-28 and then quickly grew to 7,000 acres the following afternoon. The cause is still under investigation.