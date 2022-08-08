ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is burning 21,345 acres and is 55% contained Monday morning.

The size of the fire increased by 18 acres since Sunday.

According to Inciweb, the fire should be contained by approximately Saturday, Aug. 20.

The following is updated evacuation information as of Sunday at 9:30 am:

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.

Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.

Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.

Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park

There are 616 total personnel working on the fire.

Fire crews plan on securing the fire's edge and using ground crews, helicopters, scoopers and interagency hotshot crews to reinforce containment lines.

Crews will resume defending the Lake Mary Ronan corridor, according to Inciweb.

Inciweb said due to continuous dry fuels, active fire growth is predicted in timber fuels on exposed slopes with the possibility of group tree torching and interior islands burning out.

Temperatures are forecasted in the 90s with light winds, heat and dryness continuing into midweek.

There may be thunderstorms into late Wednesday.

The Elmo Fire started Friday, July 29 in Elmo, Montana. The fuels it is burning in include short grass, tall grass and timber. The cause remains under investigation.