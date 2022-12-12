The following is a press release from Flathead County:
POLEBRIDGE, Mont. - "On December 11, 2022 at 6am Flathead 911 received a report of a house on fire in the 13000 block of North Fork Road, north of Polebridge. The Blankenship Fire Department, Columbia Falls Fire Department and numerous other EMS and Law Enforcement agencies were dispatched to the scene. The house was totally lost to the fire. Further investigation led to the discovery of human remains inside the house. At this time the remains are being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab to determine cause of death and identity of the victim as well aiding in locating next of kin. This incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Fire Investigation Team, and the Flathead County Coroner’s Office."
