YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside a shoe floating in Abyss Pool located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin Tuesday, park officials said.

The following is a statement sent to Montana Right Now from Yellowstone National Park's Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin:

"On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, an employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park. An investigation is underway.