YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside a shoe floating in Abyss Pool located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin Tuesday, park officials said.
The following is a statement sent to Montana Right Now from Yellowstone National Park's Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin:
"On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, an employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park. An investigation is underway.
Since the discovery, rangers have reopened to visitors the temporarily closed West Thumb Geyser Basin and parking lot.
Abyss Pool has a depth of more than 50 feet and is one of the deepest hot springs in the park. Its temperature is approximately 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).
The park does not have any other details to share about this incident currently. We will provide additional information to the public in the next few days."
