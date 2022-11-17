ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. 

This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus.

“College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky country has known for a long time: the ‘Brawl of the Wild’ is truly one of the game’s greatest rivalries,” Big Sky Conference Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said.

To see a map of where everything will be set up in Bozeman for GameDay, click here.

Later on Thursday, the bus will be making its way through Bozeman. You can join us around noon for extended coverage on NonStop Local.

