ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend.
This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus.
“College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky country has known for a long time: the ‘Brawl of the Wild’ is truly one of the game’s greatest rivalries,” Big Sky Conference Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said.
🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! WE'RE COMING TO BOZEMAN! 🚨— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 13, 2022
Next up, we are headed to the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game between @MontanaGrizFB and @MSUBobcats_FB! pic.twitter.com/Z7snIrtRAB
To see a map of where everything will be set up in Bozeman for GameDay, click here.
Later on Thursday, the bus will be making its way through Bozeman. You can join us around noon for extended coverage on NonStop Local.
