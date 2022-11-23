BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first ever ESPN College GameDay experienced success in viewership Saturday with 2.198 million tuning in, a 9-percent jump compared to 2021's week 12 episode.
Montana Sate University reported College GameDay week 12 in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild had 6-percent more viewers than the episode the week before in Austin, Texas for University of Texas vs. Texas Christian University.
In addition to the increase in viewership, 2022's College GameDay week 12 marked the coldest temperature during the show's filming at -5 degrees Fahrenheit, host Rece Davis reported, according to MSU.
This episode was the first in the past few weeks long-serving host Lee Corso returned to the show.
During the show, Corso put on Champ's, MSU Bobcat mascot, mask, correctly guessing the winner of the 121st Brawl of the Wild.
