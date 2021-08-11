WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office has ended mandatory evacuation orders for the Woods Creek Fire Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the evacuation orders have ended in the following locations:
- Upper Duck Creek Road,Upper Gurnett Creek Road
- Upper Confederate Road
- Ambush Drive,
- Battle Drive and
- Everything from Upper Gurnett to White’s Gulch east and west of Highway 284
Residents of these areas may return home.
BCSO said residents should pay attention in case of changing circumstances revolving the fire danger.
The following areas remain under pre-evacuation:
- The end of Dry Gulch
- North, Middle and South Ray Creek Roads
- Upper Cottonwood
- North Fork
- Log Cabin Road
BSCO said they will revisit the pre-evacuation notices to wait and see if the weather, temperature and wind changes.