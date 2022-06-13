Evacuations shelter established, sandbags available for Parks County

LIVINGSTON, MT- Due to extreme flooding and flood warnings a shelter has been established for members of the Park County community.

For all those in Park County affected by flooding, evacuated, or unable to make it home. The Red Cross Shelter will be open at 4pm in Bozeman 2152 Graf St. 1-800-272-6668. Please share with neighbors and others who need this info. Thank you everyone for the patience and understanding. The river is expected to continue to rise throughout the night.

Per Daniel Babcock from the Fire Chiefs Report.

Due to flooding the sandbag operation was moved G Street Park. You can shovel sand bags for yourself at that location.