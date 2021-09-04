HELENA, Mont. - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing a $339,716 fine against Helena-based Slice of the 406 LLC, and Minnesota-based 82 and Sunny LLC, for "allegedly conducting illegal charter flights."
The FAA alleges between July 2017 and November 2018, 26 passenger-carrying flights were conducted without having the required FAA operating or air carrier certificates. The FAA also says the companies conducted flights without appropriate operations specifications, which outline what a company is authorized to do.
On top of these allegations, the FAA also alleges "the parties conducted operations with unqualified pilots who did not complete FAA-required training, testing, and competency checks."