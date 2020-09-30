Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has now suggested on at least two different occasions Governor Steve Bullock does not like working with her because she is a woman in power.

“I firmly believe being a female in Montana and in America right now is a challenging thing to be,” says Arntzen.

First at the Vice President’s rally in September, and again during a sit-down conversation, Arntzen says her relationship with the Governor is strained.

“It hasn’t been two-way… I am the highest elected official, a female, in the state. I also lead not just a large budget component of the state, but I lead our future. Prior to the pandemic, good two-way conversation, a great relationship. But when the pandemic began, it’s been a one-way conversation.”

Arntzen says she’s had five phone calls with the Governor in the last six months.

While the Governor didn’t specify how many phone calls he’s had with her directly, he says the communication has not been one-sided.

“My staff has worked literally every week of COVID-19, been on a call or meeting with the Superintendent. I asked my chief of staff to have regular meetings with her chief of staff, gave her my cell phone and said anytime please use it,” says Bullock.

We asked: has anyone ever suggested before that you don’t like working with women in power?

The Governor responded, “No, and literally six of eight years my chief of staff is female…I call this the silly season, where people do things to get the eye off the ball of what we’re all trying to accomplish.”

Political motivations or not, gender discrimination in 2020 is a big accusation. So, we began looking for a paper trail to see if anyone, at any point, has filed a formal complaint against the Governor. The response: “Human resources has not received any claims of discrimination against Governor Bullock.”

When pushed further, Arntzen admits the Governor has never said anything in her presence which would lead her to believe he doesn’t like working with women. But she says she still questions it.