Press release from Yellowstone National Park

The following roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic beginning on the following dates:

Located outside the park’s Northeast Entrance in Cooke City, Montana, the park maintains a section of the highway between Cooke City and the Wyoming/Montana state line.

Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass)

Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulates on the roadway and causes it to close sooner.

Weather Dependent: Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulates on the roadway and causes it to close sooner.

Most Park Roads

The road between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley), is open year-round. However, in June of this year, sections of the road were significantly damaged by floods, and closed temporarily. The road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, is expected to open on

. The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open no later than

. For details - including up-to-date photos - about the June floods in the park and ongoing recovery, visit

.