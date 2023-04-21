PHILIPSBURG, MT- A 74-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Granite County on Thursday, April 20th while traveling toward Philipsburg.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, the man drove off on the right side of the road and went down the shoulder.
He reportedly then overcorrected which caused the car to rotate into a broadside skid, which in turn caused him to travel to the left side of the road where it entered into a ditch.
The car then went up an embankment before rolling over.
The man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the accident and was pronounced dead on scene.
MHP says alcohol is suspected to be involved in the incident at this time.
