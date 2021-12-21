Crash causing full blockage on I-90 near Missoula
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

UPDATE: DEC. 21 AT 6:51 A.M. 

Montana Highway Patrol confirmed there was a fatality on I-90 west of Missoula near mile-marker 52 Tuesday.

The Montana Department of Justice reported the fatality involved a vehicle with a jackknifed trailer.

We are working to find out more information.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Crashes are causing lane blockages on I-90 west of Missoula in Riverbend and Westfall Tuesday.

Montana Department of Transportation said the eastbound lane and westbound passing lane are blocked at mile-marker 52. There is a partial blockage to the eastbound lanes, unknown which lane, near mile-marker 51.

A crash is causing blockage in the westbound passing lane in Westfall near mile-marker 54.

Pay attention to emergency crews and vehicles and prepare for slower speeds in this areas.

