UPDATE, July 19, 2022 3:49pm:

The Siau family, from Pompey, New York were on vacation in East Glacier when 32 year old David Siau and his 18 month old daughter McKenzie were shot and killed Sunday night. This information coming form The Post Standard in Syracuse NY.

David's wife Christy, was also shot but according to the Mission Hope Community Facebook page, she remains in the hospital. The FBI have stated their two other children were with the family however they were not hurt during the shooting.

We've reached out to Blackfeet Law Enforcement for more information and they sent us to the FBI. Sandra Barker with the FBI told Montana Right Now in an email, there were no new updates beyond what they sent yesterday. Capt. Tom Seifer with Glacier County Sheriff's Office did speak with other news outlets however at the time of this article we have not had any response from him or GCSO.

The FBI nor GCSO has not identified the other man who was shot and killed or the other woman who is also at the hospital with injuries.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update this article as we learn more.

Sources used in this article include:

Mission Community Facebook

Syracuse.com

FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement & Glacier County Sheriff's Office.

GLACIER COUNTY, Mont. - The FBI, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on July 17. The shooting happened in East Glacier on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

According to the FBI, two adult men and an 18-month-old child died and two women were flown to a hospital. Right now, their conditions are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing and there's currently no search for any suspects. According to the FBI, there's no threat to the public.