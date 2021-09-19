Gabby Petito
Photo courtesy of Yellowstone National Park/Facebook

UPDATE: SEPT. 19 AT 4:30 P.M.

FBI officials confirmed Sunday the human remains found in Wyoming match the description of Gabby Petito.

In a press conference, FBI officials said forensic analysis has yet to confirm the identity.

DENVER, Colo. - FBI Denver will give an update on the Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito investigation Sunday at 4 p.m. MST.

The update will take place at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park, FBI Denver said on Twitter.

This is a developing story.

