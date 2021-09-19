UPDATE: SEPT. 19 AT 4:30 P.M.
FBI officials confirmed Sunday the human remains found in Wyoming match the description of Gabby Petito.
In a press conference, FBI officials said forensic analysis has yet to confirm the identity.
DENVER, Colo. - FBI Denver will give an update on the Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito investigation Sunday at 4 p.m. MST.
The update will take place at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park, FBI Denver said on Twitter.
This is a developing story.
