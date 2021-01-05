You can now take an FDA authorized COVID-19 test from the comfort of your own home.
The Food and Drug Administration gave Emergency Use Authorization for the DxTerity test last month, and it is now available for purchase on Amazon's website.
One kit is currently available for $110, or you can purchase a 10-pack for $1,000.
This is the first at-home saliva test kit to receive FDA Emergency Authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.
The box includes an empty tube for saliva to be sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.
According to Amazon's website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.