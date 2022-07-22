HELENA, Mont. - Montana’s request for an Individual Assistance Program for Montanans impacted by recent flooding and a Public Assistance Program for Flathead County has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

A request was sent to FEMA to activate the Individual Assistance program under the presidential major disaster declaration due to the devastating impact recent flooding has had on Montanans’ private property and livelihoods, a release from the Office of the Governor said.

The federal aid will supplement state and local resources already at work to support Montanans impacted by the flooding.

According to the release, for Flathead County, the FEMA Public Assistance Program provides supplemental federal grant assistance for debris removal and the restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities, and specific facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations.

You can find information on how to apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program and resources available to communities and individuals impacted by recent flooding online here.